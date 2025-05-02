Great Elm Group, Inc. to Report Q3 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Great Elm Group will release Q3 financial results on May 7, 2025, and host a conference call on May 8.

Quiver AI Summary

Great Elm Group, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, after market trading on May 7, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, inviting all interested parties to participate. For those joining the call, specific dialing instructions and a Conference ID are provided, along with a slide presentation for reference. Great Elm Group is an alternative asset manager with a focus on a diversified portfolio across various sectors, including credit and real estate, and operates multiple investment entities.

Potential Positives

Great Elm Group, Inc. is scheduled to release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The company is organizing a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and analysts.

Great Elm Group continues to manage a diversified portfolio, showcasing its strategic focus on alternative asset management and varied investment strategies.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results could indicate that the company is experiencing reporting delays or challenges in financial performance that the market might be concerned about.



The timing of the conference call, less than a week after the release of financial results, may create speculation about negative news related to those results.



No specific highlights or positive developments are mentioned in the release, which could suggest a lack of significant achievements or progress during the quarter.

FAQ

When will Great Elm release its financial results?

Great Elm will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 7, 2025.

What time is the conference call on May 8, 2025?

The conference call will take place on May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the Great Elm conference call?

Participants can join the call by dialing +1 (877) 407-0752 or +1 (201) 389-0912 for international callers.

Where can I find the webcast for the conference call?

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously, and access links can be found on Great Elm's website.

What is Great Elm Group's primary focus?

Great Elm Group is focused on growing a portfolio of alternative assets across credit, real estate, and specialty finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $GEG stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“Great Elm”) (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.







Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast







Great Elm will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results.





All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (877) 407-0752; international callers should dial +1 (201) 389-0912. Participants should enter the Conference ID 13746971 if asked.





A copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call can be found



here



.





The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed



here



.







About Great Elm Group, Inc.







Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at



www.greatelmgroup.com



.







Media & Investor Contact:







Investor Relations





geginvestorrelations@greatelmcap.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.