Great Elm Capital reports Q3 NII 39c, consensus 36c

Q3 NII was 39c vs. 32c in Q2. “We had a strong Q3, reporting NII that exceeded our quarterly distribution and generating record total investment income of $11.7M,” said CEO Matt Kaplan. “Along with managing our stable portfolio, we successfully refinanced our GECCM Notes, extending our debt maturity profile. We look forward to closing a very successful 2024 on firm footing, after completing multiple substantial capital raises at NAV and launching our CLO joint venture. Our innovative JV approach utilizing the CLO structure has increased our exposure to first lien bank loans with long term, non-recourse financing, and is already delivering strong cash income. Looking ahead, we believe we remain well-positioned to maintain our dividend coverage and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders.”

