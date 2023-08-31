Great Elm Capital (GECC) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.29% from the latest reported closing price of 10.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Elm Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GECC is 0.25%, an increase of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.22% to 336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 336K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GECC by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Great Elm Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.