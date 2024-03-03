Great Elm Capital (GECC) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Great Elm Capital said on February 29, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 29, 2024.

At the current share price of $10.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 18.12%, the lowest has been 10.44%, and the highest has been 65.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.69 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 60.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Elm Capital. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 633.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GECC is 0.20%, a decrease of 20.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 274.92% to 1,368K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.90% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Great Elm Capital is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.90% from its latest reported closing price of 10.72.

The projected annual revenue for Great Elm Capital is 33MM, a decrease of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Right Capital Management holds 798K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 372K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECC by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 74K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GECC by 27.96% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 38K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECC by 13.71% over the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 40.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GECC by 59.15% over the last quarter.

Great Elm Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

