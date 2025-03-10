GREAT ELM CAPITAL Earnings Results: $GECC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GREAT ELM CAPITAL ($GECC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $9,140,000, missing estimates of $11,365,860 by $-2,225,860.

GREAT ELM CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

GREAT ELM CAPITAL insiders have traded $GECC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW A DRAPKIN purchased 9,600 shares for an estimated $95,235

GREAT ELM CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of GREAT ELM CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

