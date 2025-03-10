Great Elm Capital Corp. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Highlights Dividend Increase and Capital Growth

Great Elm Capital Corp. reported 2024 financial results, highlighting net investment income and equity fundraising success.

Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The company raised $13.2 million in equity in December 2024, and net investment income (NII) for the fourth quarter was reported at $2.1 million, a decline from the previous quarter's $4.1 million, impacted by cash flow timing issues from its CLO Formation venture. Total net assets as of December 31, 2024, were $136.1 million, with an asset coverage ratio of 169.7%. GECC declared a $0.05 special distribution and increased its quarterly dividend by 5.7% to $0.37 per share. CEO Matt Kaplan highlighted the company's strong performance throughout 2024, raising nearly $150 million in capital, and expects improved NII in 2025 as cash distributions grow from their CLO investments. Overall, GECC held $324.3 million in investments, focusing mainly on corporate credit, with a weighted average current yield on their debt portfolio at 12.4%.

Potential Positives

GECC raised $13.2 million of equity at Net Asset Value, indicating strong investor confidence and enhancing its capital base.

The Board of Directors approved a 5.7% increase in the quarterly dividend, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

GECC’s asset coverage ratio improved to 169.7%, indicating a stronger financial position compared to the previous quarter.

Management highlighted expectations for strong net investment income in 2025, suggesting positive growth potential for the company's future performance.

Potential Negatives

Net Investment Income (NII) for Q4 2024 decreased significantly to $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.39 per share in Q3 2024, indicating a decline in profitability.

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share fell from $12.04 in Q3 2024 to $11.79 in Q4 2024, reflecting a decrease in the company's asset valuation.

Net realized and unrealized losses for Q4 2024 were approximately $0.3 million, or $0.03 per share, indicating challenges in the investment portfolio's performance.

FAQ

What were Great Elm Capital Corp's financial results for Q4 2024?

GECC reported net investment income of $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for Q4 2024.

How much equity did GECC raise in December 2024?

GECC raised $13.2 million of equity at net asset value from Summit Grove Partners, LLC.

What is the quarterly dividend for the first quarter of 2025?

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.37 per share for Q1 2025.

What was the net asset value per share as of December 31, 2024?

The net asset value per share was $11.79 as of December 31, 2024.

When will GECC hold itsearnings conference call

GECC'searnings conference callis scheduled for March 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “our,” the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter and Other Recent Highlights









In December 2024, the GECC raised $13.2 million of equity at Net Asset Value from Summit Grove Partners, LLC (“SGP”), supported by a $3.3 million investment by Great Elm Group, Inc. (“GEG”) in SGP.



Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, as compared to $4.1 million, or $0.39 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.





Timing of distributions from CLO Formation JV, LLC (“CLO JV”) and certain isolated financing- related expenses adversely impacted NII in the quarter.





GECC received $0.5 million of cash distributions from the CLO JV in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $3.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, in 2025 through March 7



th



, GECC received $3.8 million of cash distributions from the CLO JV.







Net assets were $136.1 million, or $11.79 per share, on December 31, 2024, as compared to $125.8 million, or $12.04 per share, on September 30, 2024.



GECC’s asset coverage ratio was 169.7% as of December 31, 2024, as compared to 166.2% as of September 30, 2024.



GECC declared a $0.05 per common share special distribution in December 2024, attributable to the Company’s strong performance throughout 2024.



The Board of Directors approved a 5.7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share (from $0.35 per share) for the first quarter of 2025, equating to a 13.7% annualized yield on the Company’s closing market price on March 7, 2025 of $10.78.









Management Commentary







“We had a strong 2024, successfully raising nearly $150 million of capital through multiple equity and note issuances, including $50 million of equity at net asset value,” said Matt Kaplan, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We grew our portfolio substantially during the year, and also enhanced our cash-generating ability with the formation of our distinctive CLO JV. Further, we continued to showcase our commitment to shareholders, paying a special cash distribution and announcing a 5.7% increase to our quarterly base dividend for the first quarter of 2025.”





“During the fourth quarter, NII was primarily impacted by the uneven cadence of cash flows from our CLO JV, which is to be expected given the early stage of the underlying CLO investments. As the CLO JV grows and matures, we believe the magnitude of this impact should decline in future quarters. Looking ahead, we expect to deliver strong NII in 2025 as CLO distributions materialize and we deploy additional capital into investments with attractive risk-adjusted returns. As such, we currently believe we are well-positioned to cover our increased dividend in the first quarter and over 2025 as we continue to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders.”







































Financial Highlights – Per Share Data













































Q4/2023









Q1/2024









Q2/2024









Q3/2024









Q4/2024











Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)





$0.55





($0.05)





($0.14)





$0.33





$0.17









Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share





$0.43





$0.37





$0.32





$0.39





$0.20









Pre-Incentive Net Investment Income Per Share





$0.54





$0.46





$0.40





$0.49





$0.20









Net Realized and Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share





$0.12





($0.42)





($0.46)





($0.06)





($0.03)









Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End





$12.99





$12.57





$12.06





$12.04





$11.79









Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share





$0.45





$0.35





$0.35





$0.35





$0.40







































Portfolio and Investment Activity







As of December 31, 2024, GECC held total investments of $324.3 million at fair value, as follows:







52 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $207.0 million, representing 63.8% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.



52 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $207.0 million, representing 63.8% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.



An investment in Great Elm Specialty Finance, totaling approximately $43.2 million, comprised of one debt investment of $29.7 million and one equity investment of $13.5 million, representing 9.2% and 4.2%, respectively, of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



An investment in Great Elm Specialty Finance, totaling approximately $43.2 million, comprised of one debt investment of $29.7 million and one equity investment of $13.5 million, representing 9.2% and 4.2%, respectively, of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



An investment in the CLO JV, totaling approximately $40.1 million, representing 12.4% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



An investment in the CLO JV, totaling approximately $40.1 million, representing 12.4% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



Three dividend paying equity investments, totaling approximately $10.7 million, representing 3.3% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



Three dividend paying equity investments, totaling approximately $10.7 million, representing 3.3% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



Other equity investments, totaling approximately $23.3 million, representing 7.2% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.











As of December 31, 2024, the weighted average current yield on the Company’s debt portfolio was 12.4%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 72% of the fair market value of debt investments (comparable to last quarter) and the Company’s fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 1.8 years.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we deployed approximately $47.2 million into 18 investments



(





1





)



at a weighted average current yield of 12.9%.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we monetized, in part or in full, 48 investments for approximately $57.5 million



(





2





)



, at a weighted average current yield of 9.9%. Monetizations include $7.4 million of mandatory debt paydowns and redemptions at a weighted average current yield of 10.9%.







Financial Review







Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $9.1 million, or $0.85 per share. Net expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $7.0 million, or $0.66 per share.





Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $0.3 million, or $0.03 per share.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of December 31, 2024, cash and money market fund investments totaled approximately $8.4 million, and availability on GECC’s undrawn revolving line of credit remained at $25.0 million.





As of December 31, 2024, total debt outstanding (par value) was $195.4 million, comprised of 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO), 8.75% senior notes due September 2028 (NASDAQ: GECCZ), 8.50% senior notes due April 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCI) and 8.125% senior notes due December 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCH).







Distributions







The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.37 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The first quarter distribution will be payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025.





The distribution equates to a 13.7% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s closing market price on March 7, 2025 of $10.78 and a 12.6% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s December 31, 2024 NAV of $11.79 per share.







Conference Call and Webcast







GECC will discuss these results in a conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on March 11, 2025.











Conference Call Details























Date/Time:





Tuesday, March 11, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET





















Participant Dial-In Numbers:













(United States):





877-407-0789









(International):





201-689-8562





















To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode “GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the “Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website



here



after the issuance of the earnings release.







Webcast







The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the “Events and Presentations” section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the webcast link



here



.







About Great Elm Capital Corp.







GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit



http://www.greatelmcc.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: conditions in the credit markets, our expected financings and investments, including interest rate volatility, inflationary pressure, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.





This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.











Endnotes:

















(





1





)







This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.











(





2





)







This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.























Media & Investor Contact:







Investor Relations







investorrelations@greatelmcap.com









































GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)









Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)













































December 31,





2024

















December 31,





2023

















Assets































Investments





























Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $244,378 and $179,626, respectively)





$





240,958













$





183,335













Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,448 and $10,807, respectively)









8,448

















10,807













Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $12,378 and $13,423, respectively)









-

















1,067













Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $87,014 and $46,300, respectively)









83,304

















46,210













Total investments









332,710

















241,419









































Cash and cash equivalents









-

















953













Receivable for investments sold









5,065

















840













Interest receivable









3,306

















2,105













Dividends receivable









364

















1,001













Due from portfolio company









32

















37













Due from affiliates









160

















-













Deferred financing costs









237

















335













Prepaid expenses and other assets









154

















135















Total assets







$





342,028













$





246,825











































Liabilities































Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $5,705 and $2,896, respectively)





$





189,695













$





140,214













Payable for investments purchased









11,194

















3,327













Interest payable









32

















32













Accrued incentive fees payable









1,712

















1,431













Distributions payable









577

















760













Due to affiliates









1,385

















1,195













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









1,320

















1,127















Total liabilities







$





205,915













$





148,086











































Commitments and contingencies







$





-













$





-











































Net Assets































Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,544,415 shares issued and outstanding and 7,601,958 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)





$





115













$





76













Additional paid-in capital









332,111

















283,795













Accumulated losses









(196,113





)













(185,132





)











Total net assets







$





136,113













$





98,739















Total liabilities and net assets







$





342,028













$





246,825















Net asset value per share







$





11.79













$





12.99























































































































GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)









Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)









































For the Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2022

















Investment Income:















































Interest income from:













































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments









$





24,619













$





23,582













$





15,325













Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)













3,026

















2,281

















1,220













Affiliated investments













64

















128

















97













Affiliated investments (PIK)













-

















-

















58













Controlled investments













3,832

















2,677

















1,984













Controlled investments (PIK)













-

















233

















-













Total interest income













31,541

















28,901

















18,684













Dividend income from:













































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments













2,354

















1,147

















1,815













Controlled investments













4,571

















2,331

















2,539













Total dividend income













6,925

















3,478

















4,354













Other commitment fees from non-affiliated, non-controlled investments













700

















3,075

















1,155













Other income from:













































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments













157

















264

















236













Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)













-

















107

















-













Total other income













157

















371

















236















Total investment income











$





39,323













$





35,825













$





24,429



























































Expenses:















































Management fees









$





4,456













$





3,539













$





3,205













Incentive fees













2,580

















3,132

















565













Administration fees













1,376

















1,522

















938













Custody fees













147

















81

















53













Directors’ fees













211

















205

















215













Professional services













1,816

















1,772

















1,967













Interest expense













14,882

















11,742

















10,690













Other expenses













1,054

















1,003

















937













Total expenses









$





26,522













$





22,996













$





18,570













Incentive fee waiver













-

















-

















(4,854





)









Net expenses









$





26,522













$





22,996













$





13,716













Net investment income before taxes









$





12,801













$





12,829













$





10,713













Excise tax









$





348













$





287













$





252













Net investment income









$





12,453













$





12,542













$





10,461



























































Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):















































Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from:













































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments









$





2,500













$





(1,246





)









$





(15,262





)









Affiliated investments













(626





)













-

















(110,784





)









Controlled investments













-

















(3,461





)













-













Realized loss on repurchase of debt













(3





)













-

























Total net realized gain (loss)













1,871

















(4,707





)













(126,046





)









Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from:





































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments













(7,129





)













15,040

















267













Affiliated investments













(22





)













(226





)













106,945













Controlled investments













(3,620





)













2,684

















(7,210





)









Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)













(10,771





)













17,498

















100,002













Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)









$





(8,900





)









$





12,791













$





(26,044





)











Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations











$





3,553













$





25,333













$





(15,583





)





















































Net investment income per share (basic and diluted):







(1)







$





1.27













$





1.65













$





1.67













Earnings per share (basic and diluted):







(1)







$





0.36













$





3.33













$





(2.49





)









Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):







(1)











9,844,014

















7,601,958

















6,251,391



























(1)







Weighted average shares outstanding and per share amounts have been adjusted for the periods shown to reflect the six-for-one reverse stock split effected on February 28, 2022 on a retroactive basis.



















