Great Elm Capital Corp. Reports 5.7% Increase in Quarterly Distribution and Record Total Investment Income for Q1 2025

Great Elm Capital Corp. reports record Q1 2025 investment income, increased dividend, and notes portfolio performance amid market volatility.

Quiver AI Summary

Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing record total investment income of $12.5 million and a net investment income of $4.6 million or $0.40 per share. The company increased its quarterly distribution by 5.7% to $0.37 per share, with plans for the same dividend in the second quarter, reflecting a 14.7% annualized yield. While net assets decreased to $132.3 million due to unrealized losses from market volatility, GECC's liquidity remains robust. The Chief Executive Officer expressed optimism for continued growth in net investment income and a focus on strategic capital deployment amid a challenging economic environment. The company maintains a strong asset coverage ratio of 163.8% as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

GECC increased its quarterly distribution by 5.7%, from $0.35 to $0.37 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Total investment income reached a record $12.5 million for Q1 2025, indicating strong financial performance.

Net investment income (NII) rose significantly to $4.6 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior quarter, showcasing effective revenue generation.

The company's asset coverage ratio was a solid 163.8%, suggesting a robust position to manage its liabilities and support future investments.

Potential Negatives

Decrease in net asset value (NAV) per share from $11.79 to $11.46 indicates potential loss of asset value due to unrealized losses amid market volatility.

Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter totaled approximately $4.1 million, raising concerns about the performance of the company’s investments.

Cash on hand is only approximately $1.3 million, which may limit the company's ability to meet future liquidity needs or opportunistic investments.

FAQ

What is Great Elm Capital Corp's latest dividend announcement?

GECC increased its quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share for Q2 2025, with an annualized yield of 14.7%.

How did GECC perform in the first quarter of 2025?

GECC reported a record total investment income of $12.5 million and net investment income of $4.6 million for Q1 2025.

What contributed to GECC's increase in net investment income?

The increase in net investment income was primarily driven by distributions from the CLO Formation JV and income from new investments.

What is the current asset coverage ratio for GECC?

As of March 31, 2025, GECC’s asset coverage ratio was 163.8%, down from 169.7% at the end of 2024.

When will the next conference call be held?

GECC's conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GECC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $GECC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “our,” the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter and Other Recent Highlights









GECC increased its quarterly distribution by 5.7% for the first quarter of 2025 to $0.37 per share, from $0.35 per share, which was paid on March 31, 2025.





The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share for the second quarter of 2025, equating to a 14.7% annualized yield on GECC’s May 2, 2025 closing price of $10.09.







GECC increased its quarterly distribution by 5.7% for the first quarter of 2025 to $0.37 per share, from $0.35 per share, which was paid on March 31, 2025.



Total investment income (“TII”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was a record $12.5 million.





Highest cash income quarter in the Company’s history, with only 12% of GECC’s TII attributable to PIK and accretion income.







Total investment income (“TII”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was a record $12.5 million.



Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $4.6 million, or $0.40 per share, as compared to $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





Increase in NII primarily driven by the receipt of distributions from the CLO Formation JV, LLC (“CLO JV”), as well as income from other new investments.





GECC received $3.8 million of cash distributions from the CLO JV in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $0.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, in April, GECC received $4.3 million of cash distributions from the CLO JV.







Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $4.6 million, or $0.40 per share, as compared to $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Net assets were $132.3 million, or $11.46 per share, on March 31, 2025, as compared to $136.1 million, or $11.79 per share, on December 31, 2024.





Decrease in NAV primarily driven by unrealized losses in certain investment positions marked down amid broader market volatility, which we expect would reverse over time assuming market conditions stabilize.







Net assets were $132.3 million, or $11.46 per share, on March 31, 2025, as compared to $136.1 million, or $11.79 per share, on December 31, 2024.



GECC’s asset coverage ratio was 163.8% as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 169.7% as of December 31, 2024.









Management Commentary







“We are pleased to report strong first quarter results, generating record total investment income of $12.5 million, driven by cash flows from our CLO JV and income from new investments, with NII that exceeded our increased quarterly distribution,” said Matt Kaplan, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we expect NII to increase in the second quarter, and we remain well positioned to cover our distributions over the course of 2025. We continue to closely monitor the uncertain macro environment and will look to thoughtfully deploy capital into opportunities with compelling risk-adjusted returns, with a focus on creating meaningful value for our shareholders.”







Financial Highlights – Per Share Data

















Q1/2024









Q2/2024









Q3/2024









Q4/2024









Q1/2025











Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)





($0.05)





($0.14)





$0.33





$0.17





$0.04









Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share





$0.37





$0.32





$0.39





$0.20





$0.40









Pre-Incentive Net Investment Income Per Share





$0.46





$0.40





$0.49





$0.20





$0.50









Net Realized and Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share





($0.42)





($0.46)





($0.06)





($0.03)





($0.36)









Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End





$12.57





$12.06





$12.04





$11.79





$11.46









Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share





$0.35





$0.35





$0.35





$0.40





$0.37







































Portfolio and Investment Activity







As of March 31, 2025, GECC held total investments of $341.9 million at fair value, as follows:







57 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $213.2 million, representing 62.4% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.



57 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $213.2 million, representing 62.4% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.



An investment in Great Elm Specialty Finance, totaling approximately $42.8 million, comprised of one debt investment of $29.7 million and one equity investment of $13.0 million, representing 8.7% and 3.8%, respectively, of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



An investment in Great Elm Specialty Finance, totaling approximately $42.8 million, comprised of one debt investment of $29.7 million and one equity investment of $13.0 million, representing 8.7% and 3.8%, respectively, of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



CLO investments, totaling approximately $52.2 million, representing 15.3% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



CLO investments, totaling approximately $52.2 million, representing 15.3% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



Three dividend paying equity investments, totaling approximately $9.3 million, representing 2.7% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



Three dividend paying equity investments, totaling approximately $9.3 million, representing 2.7% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.



Other equity investments, totaling approximately $24.4 million, representing 7.1% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.











As of March 31, 2025, the weighted average current yield on the Company’s debt portfolio was 12.3%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 73% of the fair market value of debt investments (comparable to last quarter) and the Company’s fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 3.0 years.





During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we deployed approximately $37.4 million into 16 investments



(





1





)



at a weighted average current yield of 15.1%.





During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we monetized, in part or in full, 36 investments for approximately $13.8 million



(





2





)



, at a weighted average current yield of 12.3%. Monetizations include $7.4 million of mandatory debt paydowns and redemptions at a weighted average current yield of 11.3%.







Financial Review







Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $12.5 million, or $1.08 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $7.9 million, or $0.69 per share, inclusive of excise tax expense.





Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $4.1 million, or $0.36 per share.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of March 31, 2025, cash totaled approximately $1.3 million.





As of March 31, 2025, total debt outstanding (par value) was $207.4 million, comprised of 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO), 8.75% senior notes due September 2028 (NASDAQ: GECCZ), 8.50% senior notes due April 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCI) and 8.125% senior notes due December 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCH), and $12.0 million outstanding on the $25.0 million revolving line of credit.







Distributions







The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.37 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The second quarter distribution will be payable on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2025.





The distribution equates to a 14.7% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s closing market price on May 2, 2025 of $10.09 and a 12.9% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s March 31, 2025 NAV of $11.46 per share.







Conference Call and Webcast







GECC will discuss these results in a conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 6, 2025.







Conference Call Details











Date/Time:









Tuesday, May 6, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET

























Participant Dial-In Numbers:

















(United States):









877-407-0789









(International):









201-689-8562

























To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode “GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the “Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website



here



after the issuance of the earnings release.







Webcast







The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the “Events and Presentations” section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the webcast link



here



.







About Great Elm Capital Corp.







GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit



http://www.greatelmcc.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: conditions in the credit markets, our expected financings and investments, including interest rate volatility, inflationary pressure, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.





This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.







Endnotes:









(





1





)



This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.







(





2





)



This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.







Media & Investor Contact:







Investor Relations







investorrelations@greatelmcap.com





















GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)









Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)





















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















Assets



































Investments

































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $258,148 and $244,378, respectively)









$





253,112













$





240,958













Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $0 and $8,448, respectively)













-

















8,448













Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $12,378 and $12,378, respectively)













-

















-













Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $94,829 and $87,014, respectively)













88,798

















83,304













Total investments













341,910

















332,710













































Cash and cash equivalents













1,273

















-













Receivable for investments sold













2,513

















5,065













Interest receivable













4,090

















3,306













Dividends receivable













360

















364













Due from portfolio company













32

















32













Due from affiliates













157

















160













Deferred financing costs













213

















237













Prepaid expenses and other assets













282

















154















Total assets











$





350,830













$





342,028















































Liabilities



































Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $5,321 and $5,705, respectively)









$





190,079













$





189,695













Revolving credit facility













12,000

















-













Payable for investments purchased













10,558

















11,194













Interest payable













61

















32













Accrued incentive fees payable













2,862

















1,712













Distributions payable













-

















577













Due to affiliates













1,562

















1,385













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













1,413

















1,320















Total liabilities











$





218,535













$





205,915















































Commitments and contingencies











$





-













$





-















































Net Assets



































Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,544,415 shares issued and outstanding and 11,544,415 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)









$





115













$





115













Additional paid-in capital













332,111

















332,111













Accumulated losses













(199,931





)













(196,113





)











Total net assets











$





132,295













$





136,113















Total liabilities and net assets











$





350,830













$





342,028















Net asset value per share











$





11.46













$





11.79































































GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)









Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Investment Income:



































Interest income from:

































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments









$





6,402













$





5,987













Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)













611

















630













Affiliated investments













-

















33













Controlled investments













953

















931













Total interest income













7,966

















7,581













Dividend income from:

































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments













236

















386













Controlled investments













3,376

















385













Total dividend income













3,612

















771













Other commitment fees from non-affiliated, non-controlled investments













-

















525













Other income from:

































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments













743

















32













Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)













174

















-













Total other income













917

















32















Total investment income











$





12,495













$





8,909















































Expenses:



































Management fees









$





1,272













$





940













Incentive fees













1,150

















798













Administration fees













355

















385













Custody fees













38

















36













Directors’ fees













53

















54













Professional services













424

















388













Interest expense













4,251

















2,807













Other expenses













308

















303













Total expenses









$





7,851













$





5,711













Net investment income before taxes









$





4,644













$





3,198













Excise tax









$





68













$





5













Net investment income









$





4,576













$





3,193















































Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):



































Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from:

































Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments









$





264













$





2,356













Total net realized gain (loss)













264

















2,356













Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from:

























Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments













(2,066





)













(3,533





)









Affiliated investments













-

















(850





)









Controlled investments













(2,321





)













(1,624





)









Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)













(4,387





)













(6,007





)









Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)









$





(4,123





)









$





(3,651





)











Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations











$





453













$





(458





)









































Net investment income per share (basic and diluted):









$





0.40













$





0.37













Earnings per share (basic and diluted):









$





0.04













$





(0.05





)









Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):













11,544,415

















8,659,344











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.