Great Elm Capital Corp. Reports 5.7% Increase in Quarterly Distribution and Record Total Investment Income for Q1 2025

Great Elm Capital Corp. reports record Q1 2025 investment income, increased dividend, and notes portfolio performance amid market volatility.
Quiver AI Summary
Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing record total investment income of $12.5 million and a net investment income of $4.6 million or $0.40 per share. The company increased its quarterly distribution by 5.7% to $0.37 per share, with plans for the same dividend in the second quarter, reflecting a 14.7% annualized yield. While net assets decreased to $132.3 million due to unrealized losses from market volatility, GECC's liquidity remains robust. The Chief Executive Officer expressed optimism for continued growth in net investment income and a focus on strategic capital deployment amid a challenging economic environment. The company maintains a strong asset coverage ratio of 163.8% as of March 31, 2025.
Potential Positives
- GECC increased its quarterly distribution by 5.7%, from $0.35 to $0.37 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Total investment income reached a record $12.5 million for Q1 2025, indicating strong financial performance.
- Net investment income (NII) rose significantly to $4.6 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior quarter, showcasing effective revenue generation.
- The company's asset coverage ratio was a solid 163.8%, suggesting a robust position to manage its liabilities and support future investments.
Potential Negatives
- Decrease in net asset value (NAV) per share from $11.79 to $11.46 indicates potential loss of asset value due to unrealized losses amid market volatility.
- Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter totaled approximately $4.1 million, raising concerns about the performance of the company’s investments.
- Cash on hand is only approximately $1.3 million, which may limit the company's ability to meet future liquidity needs or opportunistic investments.
FAQ
What is Great Elm Capital Corp's latest dividend announcement?
GECC increased its quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share for Q2 2025, with an annualized yield of 14.7%.
How did GECC perform in the first quarter of 2025?
GECC reported a record total investment income of $12.5 million and net investment income of $4.6 million for Q1 2025.
What contributed to GECC's increase in net investment income?
The increase in net investment income was primarily driven by distributions from the CLO Formation JV and income from new investments.
What is the current asset coverage ratio for GECC?
As of March 31, 2025, GECC’s asset coverage ratio was 163.8%, down from 169.7% at the end of 2024.
When will the next conference call be held?
GECC's conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$GECC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $GECC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 237,367 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,608,639
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 17,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,278
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 16,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,959
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 16,040 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,277
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 15,003 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,881
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 14,563 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,045
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 11,761 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,252
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “our,” the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter and Other Recent Highlights
GECC increased its quarterly distribution by 5.7% for the first quarter of 2025 to $0.37 per share, from $0.35 per share, which was paid on March 31, 2025.
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share for the second quarter of 2025, equating to a 14.7% annualized yield on GECC’s May 2, 2025 closing price of $10.09.
Total investment income (“TII”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was a record $12.5 million.
Highest cash income quarter in the Company’s history, with only 12% of GECC’s TII attributable to PIK and accretion income.
Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $4.6 million, or $0.40 per share, as compared to $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Increase in NII primarily driven by the receipt of distributions from the CLO Formation JV, LLC (“CLO JV”), as well as income from other new investments.
GECC received $3.8 million of cash distributions from the CLO JV in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $0.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, in April, GECC received $4.3 million of cash distributions from the CLO JV.
Net assets were $132.3 million, or $11.46 per share, on March 31, 2025, as compared to $136.1 million, or $11.79 per share, on December 31, 2024.
Decrease in NAV primarily driven by unrealized losses in certain investment positions marked down amid broader market volatility, which we expect would reverse over time assuming market conditions stabilize.
GECC’s asset coverage ratio was 163.8% as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 169.7% as of December 31, 2024.
Management Commentary
“We are pleased to report strong first quarter results, generating record total investment income of $12.5 million, driven by cash flows from our CLO JV and income from new investments, with NII that exceeded our increased quarterly distribution,” said Matt Kaplan, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we expect NII to increase in the second quarter, and we remain well positioned to cover our distributions over the course of 2025. We continue to closely monitor the uncertain macro environment and will look to thoughtfully deploy capital into opportunities with compelling risk-adjusted returns, with a focus on creating meaningful value for our shareholders.”
Financial Highlights – Per Share Data
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
Q1/2025
Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)
($0.05)
($0.14)
$0.33
$0.17
$0.04
Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share
$0.37
$0.32
$0.39
$0.20
$0.40
Pre-Incentive Net Investment Income Per Share
$0.46
$0.40
$0.49
$0.20
$0.50
Net Realized and Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share
($0.42)
($0.46)
($0.06)
($0.03)
($0.36)
Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End
$12.57
$12.06
$12.04
$11.79
$11.46
Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share
$0.35
$0.35
$0.35
$0.40
$0.37
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of March 31, 2025, GECC held total investments of $341.9 million at fair value, as follows:
57 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $213.2 million, representing 62.4% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.
An investment in Great Elm Specialty Finance, totaling approximately $42.8 million, comprised of one debt investment of $29.7 million and one equity investment of $13.0 million, representing 8.7% and 3.8%, respectively, of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.
CLO investments, totaling approximately $52.2 million, representing 15.3% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.
Three dividend paying equity investments, totaling approximately $9.3 million, representing 2.7% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.
Other equity investments, totaling approximately $24.4 million, representing 7.1% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.
As of March 31, 2025, the weighted average current yield on the Company’s debt portfolio was 12.3%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 73% of the fair market value of debt investments (comparable to last quarter) and the Company’s fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 3.0 years.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we deployed approximately $37.4 million into 16 investments
(
1
)
at a weighted average current yield of 15.1%.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we monetized, in part or in full, 36 investments for approximately $13.8 million
(
2
)
, at a weighted average current yield of 12.3%. Monetizations include $7.4 million of mandatory debt paydowns and redemptions at a weighted average current yield of 11.3%.
Financial Review
Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $12.5 million, or $1.08 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $7.9 million, or $0.69 per share, inclusive of excise tax expense.
Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $4.1 million, or $0.36 per share.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2025, cash totaled approximately $1.3 million.
As of March 31, 2025, total debt outstanding (par value) was $207.4 million, comprised of 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO), 8.75% senior notes due September 2028 (NASDAQ: GECCZ), 8.50% senior notes due April 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCI) and 8.125% senior notes due December 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCH), and $12.0 million outstanding on the $25.0 million revolving line of credit.
Distributions
The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.37 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The second quarter distribution will be payable on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2025.
The distribution equates to a 14.7% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s closing market price on May 2, 2025 of $10.09 and a 12.9% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s March 31, 2025 NAV of $11.46 per share.
Conference Call and Webcast
GECC will discuss these results in a conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 6, 2025.
Conference Call Details
Date/Time:
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
(United States):
877-407-0789
(International):
201-689-8562
To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode “GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the “Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website
here
after the issuance of the earnings release.
Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the “Events and Presentations” section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the webcast link
here
.
About Great Elm Capital Corp.
GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit
http://www.greatelmcc.com
.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: conditions in the credit markets, our expected financings and investments, including interest rate volatility, inflationary pressure, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.
This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.
Endnotes:
(
1
)
This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.
(
2
)
This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.
Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Investments
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $258,148 and $244,378, respectively)
$
253,112
$
240,958
Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $0 and $8,448, respectively)
-
8,448
Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $12,378 and $12,378, respectively)
-
-
Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $94,829 and $87,014, respectively)
88,798
83,304
Total investments
341,910
332,710
Cash and cash equivalents
1,273
-
Receivable for investments sold
2,513
5,065
Interest receivable
4,090
3,306
Dividends receivable
360
364
Due from portfolio company
32
32
Due from affiliates
157
160
Deferred financing costs
213
237
Prepaid expenses and other assets
282
154
Total assets
$
350,830
$
342,028
Liabilities
Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $5,321 and $5,705, respectively)
$
190,079
$
189,695
Revolving credit facility
12,000
-
Payable for investments purchased
10,558
11,194
Interest payable
61
32
Accrued incentive fees payable
2,862
1,712
Distributions payable
-
577
Due to affiliates
1,562
1,385
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,413
1,320
Total liabilities
$
218,535
$
205,915
Commitments and contingencies
$
-
$
-
Net Assets
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,544,415 shares issued and outstanding and 11,544,415 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
$
115
$
115
Additional paid-in capital
332,111
332,111
Accumulated losses
(199,931
)
(196,113
)
Total net assets
$
132,295
$
136,113
Total liabilities and net assets
$
350,830
$
342,028
Net asset value per share
$
11.46
$
11.79
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Investment Income:
Interest income from:
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
$
6,402
$
5,987
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)
611
630
Affiliated investments
-
33
Controlled investments
953
931
Total interest income
7,966
7,581
Dividend income from:
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
236
386
Controlled investments
3,376
385
Total dividend income
3,612
771
Other commitment fees from non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
-
525
Other income from:
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
743
32
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)
174
-
Total other income
917
32
Total investment income
$
12,495
$
8,909
Expenses:
Management fees
$
1,272
$
940
Incentive fees
1,150
798
Administration fees
355
385
Custody fees
38
36
Directors’ fees
53
54
Professional services
424
388
Interest expense
4,251
2,807
Other expenses
308
303
Total expenses
$
7,851
$
5,711
Net investment income before taxes
$
4,644
$
3,198
Excise tax
$
68
$
5
Net investment income
$
4,576
$
3,193
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):
Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from:
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
$
264
$
2,356
Total net realized gain (loss)
264
2,356
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from:
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
(2,066
)
(3,533
)
Affiliated investments
-
(850
)
Controlled investments
(2,321
)
(1,624
)
Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
(4,387
)
(6,007
)
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
$
(4,123
)
$
(3,651
)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$
453
$
(458
)
Net investment income per share (basic and diluted):
$
0.40
$
0.37
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):
$
0.04
$
(0.05
)
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):
11,544,415
8,659,344
