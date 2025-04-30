Great Elm Capital Corp. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 6, 2025

Great Elm Capital Corp. will release Q1 financial results on May 5, 2025, followed by a conference call on May 6.

Quiver AI Summary

Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC), a business development company traded on NASDAQ, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 5, 2025, after market close. The company will discuss these results in a conference call on May 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with details for participants to dial in provided. A slide presentation will also be available on the company's website following the earnings release. GECC focuses on generating income and capital appreciation through investments in debt, equity securities, specialty finance businesses, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Great Elm Capital Corp. is scheduled to release its first-quarter financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed about company performance.

The upcoming conference call and accompanying slide presentation demonstrate the company's proactive approach to engaging with shareholders and the investment community.

The company's focus on generating current income and capital appreciation through diverse investment strategies highlights its strategic intent to foster growth and stability.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose preliminary financial expectations for Q1 2025 could lead to investor uncertainty or skepticism regarding performance.



The reliance on an external management structure may raise concerns about operational control and decision-making effectiveness.



Announcement of the earnings release date so far in advance might suggest that the company is preparing for potentially disappointing results, prompting speculation among investors.

FAQ

When will Great Elm Capital Corp. announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Great Elm Capital Corp. will announce its financial results on May 5, 2025, after market trading closes.

What time is the conference call for discussing the financial results?

The conference call will be held on May 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the conference call for Great Elm Capital Corp.?

To access the call, dial (877) 407-0789 for the U.S. or (201) 689-8562 internationally, and use passcode “GECC”.

Is there a webcast for the Great Elm Capital Corp. financial results call?

Yes, the call will be available via webcast on Great Elm Capital Corp.'s website under the “Events and Presentations” section.

Where can I find the slide presentation for the financial results?

The slide presentation will be available in pdf format on Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website after the earnings release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GECC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $GECC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of market trading on Monday, May 5, 2025. The results will be discussed in a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.









Date/Time:





Tuesday, May 6, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET





















Participant Dial-In Numbers:













(United States):





(877) 407-0789









(International):





(201) 689-8562













To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode “GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the “Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website



here



after the issuance of the earnings release.







Webcast







The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the “Events and Presentations” section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the webcast link



here



.







About Great Elm Capital Corp.







GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit



http://www.greatelmcc.com



.







Media & Investor Contact:







Investor Relations







investorrelations@greatelmcap.com







Source: Great Elm Capital Corp.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.