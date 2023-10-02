News & Insights

Great Eastern to buy Malaysia insurance business from AMMB, MetLife for $256 mln

October 02, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings GELA.SI said on Monday it agreed to buy Malaysian insurance businesses jointly owned by AMMB Holdings Bhd AMMB.KL and MetLife International for 1.21 billion ringgit ($256.63 million).

Under the deal, Great Eastern, a unit of Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI, will buy AmMetLife Insurance and AmMetLife Takaful, the company said in a statement.

The deal also involves an exclusive twenty-year distribution partnership for its life insurance and family Takaful products via the distribution network of AMMB's banking subsidiaries, Great Eastern said.

In early August, AMMB had announced the start of preliminary discussions with Great Eastern related to the acquisition.

($1 = 4.7150 ringgit)

