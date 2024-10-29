Great Eagle Tackles Filing Delays Amidst Digital Gold Strategy

Miza II Resources, Inc. (TSE:GEGC) has released an update.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. has announced a temporary management cease trade order due to delays in filing its annual financial statements, following the appointment of a new auditor. The company anticipates completing and filing these documents by early November, while continuing to utilize its innovative NatGold strategy to merge gold’s intrinsic value with digital asset innovation and ESG principles.

