Great Eagle Holdings’ Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

Great Eagle Holdings announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions during their Special General Meeting on May 29, 2024, including the adoption of the 2024 Share Award Scheme and Share Option Scheme. The resolutions were passed by a majority of votes, with over 85% of shareholders in favor, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s future plans.

