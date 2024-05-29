News & Insights

Stocks

Great Eagle Holdings’ Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

May 29, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Eagle Holdings (HK:0041) has released an update.

Great Eagle Holdings announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions during their Special General Meeting on May 29, 2024, including the adoption of the 2024 Share Award Scheme and Share Option Scheme. The resolutions were passed by a majority of votes, with over 85% of shareholders in favor, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s future plans.

For further insights into HK:0041 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEAHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.