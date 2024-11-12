Great Eagle Gold Focuses on Digital Mining Amidst Filing Delays

Miza II Resources, Inc. (TSE:GEGC) has released an update.
Great Eagle Gold Corp. is working diligently with its new auditor to complete its delayed annual financial filings by November 26, 2024. Despite a management cease trade order affecting insiders, public trading of the company’s shares continues. The company focuses on an innovative, ESG-friendly digital mining process for gold.
