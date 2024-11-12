Great Eagle Gold Focuses on Digital Mining Amidst Filing Delays

Miza II Resources, Inc. (TSE:GEGC) has released an update.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. is working diligently with its new auditor to complete its delayed annual financial filings by November 26, 2024. Despite a management cease trade order affecting insiders, public trading of the company’s shares continues. The company focuses on an innovative, ESG-friendly digital mining process for gold.

For further insights into TSE:GEGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.