Great Eagle Gold Focuses on Digital Mining Amidst Filing Delays

November 12, 2024 — 02:02 pm EST

Miza II Resources, Inc. (TSE:GEGC) has released an update.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. is working diligently with its new auditor to complete its delayed annual financial filings by November 26, 2024. Despite a management cease trade order affecting insiders, public trading of the company’s shares continues. The company focuses on an innovative, ESG-friendly digital mining process for gold.

Tags

Stocks
