Great Eagle Gold Corp. Welcomes Michelle Ash as Chairwoman

October 31, 2024 — 12:40 pm EDT

Miza II Resources, Inc. (TSE:GEGC) has released an update.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. has appointed Michelle Ash, a seasoned mining innovator and former Head of Innovation at Barrick Gold, as the new Chairwoman of their Board. Ash is known for her expertise in digital mining and her commitment to sustainable practices, aligning with the company’s mission to advance environmentally friendly gold mining. Her leadership is expected to drive Great Eagle Gold’s NatGold initiative forward, focusing on creating an ESG-friendly gold asset class.

