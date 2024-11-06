Great Dividends to Grow Your Income

As major tech stocks like Meta and Microsoft face challenges from rising costs and AI investment, dividend stocks are gaining attention for their potential stability amid election-related uncertainty.
For beginner investors, choosing effective dividend stocks and ETFs remains an essential consideration as dividend growth has historically outpaced inflation over the long term. In one case, a dividend investor on Reddit turned an initial $60,000 retirement account into $1.2 million over 27 years through a disciplined investment approach, later shifting his focus to high-yield dividend ETFs.
His portfolio, which generated around $9,495 monthly, included holdings like JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF, along with tech-focused funds like Invesco QQQ Trust. With investments like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and Ares Capital Corporation, the portfolio reflected a mix of income-generating ETFs and steady-growth investments.
Finsum: If rates stall out look to dividends to supplement income streams particularly with ETFs.
- ETFs
- dividends
- income
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.