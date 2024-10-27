Great Divide Mining Suspends Trading for Major Announcement

Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX: GDM) has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX. This suspension is due to a pending announcement regarding a potential material transaction that could significantly impact the company’s operations. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates, expected by early November.

