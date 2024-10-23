Great Divide Mining Suspends Trading Amid Transaction News

Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to disclose a potential major transaction. The halt will remain until an announcement is made or trading resumes on October 28, 2024. This move has captured the attention of investors, eager to see what developments may unfold.

