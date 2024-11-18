Great Divide Mining Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by poll, indicating strong shareholder support. The company, known for its focus on gold, antimony, and critical metals exploration in Queensland, aims to leverage historical mining areas to expedite development. This strategic approach could potentially enhance cash flow and support further exploration efforts across their promising tenements.

