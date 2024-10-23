Great Divide Mining Joins Forces with Adelong Gold

Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining has partnered with Adelong Gold Limited to acquire a 51% interest in the Adelong Gold Project, aiming to resume gold production within a year. The agreement involves an initial investment by Great Divide Mining and the refurbishment of the Adelong Gold Plant, with the Ryan Family providing crucial operational expertise and equipment. This strategic move is expected to revitalize the storied mining area in New South Wales and potentially expand its gold resources.

