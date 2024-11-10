News & Insights

Great Divide Mining to Become Gold Producer

November 10, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd is set to transition from a gold explorer to a gold producer through a new joint venture with Adelong Gold Ltd. The company will initially acquire a 15% stake in the Adelong Gold Mine, with potential to increase its ownership to 51% upon commencing gold production. This strategic move aims to restart operations at the historic mine, marking a significant advancement in GDM’s growth strategy.

