Great Divide Mining to Become Gold Producer

Great Divide Mining Ltd is set to transition from a gold explorer to a gold producer through a new joint venture with Adelong Gold Ltd. The company will initially acquire a 15% stake in the Adelong Gold Mine, with potential to increase its ownership to 51% upon commencing gold production. This strategic move aims to restart operations at the historic mine, marking a significant advancement in GDM’s growth strategy.

