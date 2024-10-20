Great Divide Mining Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

Great Divide Mining Ltd (AU:GDM) has released an update.

Great Divide Mining Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 19, 2024, inviting shareholders to discuss the company’s strategic initiatives in gold, antimony, and critical metals exploration. With projects in Queensland, the company aims to capitalize on historical mining sites and leverage existing infrastructure for rapid development. Investors are encouraged to participate in person or via proxy, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and growth.

