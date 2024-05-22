Great Dirt Resources Advances Exploration

Great Dirt Resources Ltd (AU:GR8) has released an update.

Great Dirt Resources Ltd has announced a key advancement in their exploration efforts with the signing of a drilling contract with Chief Drilling for about 1500 meters and scheduling a geophysical survey for mid-June. This survey aims to clarify the orientation of subsurface targets at the Doherty project, where the potential for large-scale manganese oxide deposits is significant. The company is finalizing regulatory submissions for the NSW Mines Department and is preparing to commence a drilling program upon receiving all necessary approvals.

