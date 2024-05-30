News & Insights

Great Dirt Expands Pilbara Manganese Holdings

May 30, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Great Dirt Resources Ltd (AU:GR8) has released an update.

Great Dirt Resources Ltd has expanded its mining portfolio by successfully applying for two new tenements in the manganese-rich East Pilbara region, near the established Woodie Woodie mine. These acquisitions, spanning over 311 square kilometers, enhance the company’s existing manganese project in NSW and align with rising manganese prices. Great Dirt is set to review historical data on these properties, with updates for shareholders expected soon.

