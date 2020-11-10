US Markets
Great Canadian Gaming to be acquired by Apollo Global's funds for C$2.16 billion

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO said on Tuesday that funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management APO.N would acquire the company for about C$2.16 billion ($1.66 billion).

Apollo Global's offer of C$39 per share is at a premium of about 34.9% as of Tuesday's close.

($1 = 1.3016 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

