Great Canadian Gaming to be acquired by Apollo Global's funds for C$2.16 billion
Corrects to add dropped word "billion" in the headline
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO said on Tuesday that funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management APO.N would acquire the company for about C$2.16 billion ($1.66 billion).
Apollo Global's offer of C$39 per share is at a premium of about 34.9% as of Tuesday's close.
($1 = 1.3016 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
