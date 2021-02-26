Great Canadian Gaming Corp expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview

* Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO, GC.TO is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on March 1 (estimated).

* The North York, Ontario-based company is expected to report ​a 37.6% decrease in revenue to $175.687 million from $ 267.02 million a year ago​, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.

* Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Great Canadian Gaming Corp is for a loss of 2 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 79 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Great Canadian Gaming Corp is $31.75​, about 6% below​ its last closing price of $33.66.​​​

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure). ​

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Sep. 30 2020

-0.71

-0.70

-0.51

Beat

28.3

Jun. 30 2020

-0.90 -0.43 Beat 54.4 Mar. 31 2020 0.03 0.03 0.24 Beat 750​ Dec. 31 2019 0.41 0.41 0.59 Beat 46.3 Sep. 30​ 2019​ 0.53​ 0.53 0.62 Beat 17.1​ Jun. 30 2019

0.58 0.60 Beat 1.9​ Mar. 31 2019 0.42 0.42 0.35 Missed -17.5 Dec. 31 2018 0.58 0.58 0.37 Missed -35.9 This summary was machine generated February 26 at 21:14 GMT. Original report currency Canadian Dollars, converted to US Dollars.

