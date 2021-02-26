US Markets

Great Canadian Gaming Corp expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview

Great Canadian Gaming Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on March 1 (estimated).

* The North York, Ontario-based company is expected to report ​a 37.6% decrease in revenue to $175.687 million from $ 267.02 million a year ago​, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.

* Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Great Canadian Gaming Corp is for a loss of 2 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 79 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Great Canadian Gaming Corp is $31.75​, about 6% below​ its last closing price of $33.66.​​​

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure). ​

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Sep. 30 2020

-0.71

-0.70

-0.51

Beat

28.3

Jun. 30 2020

-0.90

-0.43

Beat

54.4

Mar. 31 2020

0.03

0.03

0.24

Beat

750​

Dec. 31 2019

0.41

0.41

0.59

Beat

46.3

Sep. 30​ 2019​

0.53​

0.53

0.62

Beat

17.1​

Jun. 30 2019

0.58

0.60

Beat

1.9​

Mar. 31 2019

0.42

0.42

0.35

Missed

-17.5

Dec. 31 2018

0.58

0.58

0.37

Missed

-35.9

This summary was machine generated February 26 at 21:14 GMT. Original report currency Canadian Dollars, converted to US Dollars.

