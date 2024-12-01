Great Boulder Resources Unveils Promising Gold Drilling Results

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Great Boulder Resources has reported promising results from its recent drilling efforts at the Saltbush and Side Well South sites, uncovering high-grade gold intersections. The exploration at Saltbush has revealed potential for significant mineralisation extensions, while initial drilling at Side Well South shows gold anomalies along historic mine workings. These findings could enhance the prospects of Great Boulder’s flagship project near Meekatharra, Western Australia.
For further insights into AU:GBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departing Philadelphia Sports Arena
- It’s Official: Ford (NYSE:F) Is Number Seven
- Shareholders Not Happy That Gelsinger Is Out at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.