Great Boulder Resources Unveils Promising Gold Drilling Results

December 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources has reported promising results from its recent drilling efforts at the Saltbush and Side Well South sites, uncovering high-grade gold intersections. The exploration at Saltbush has revealed potential for significant mineralisation extensions, while initial drilling at Side Well South shows gold anomalies along historic mine workings. These findings could enhance the prospects of Great Boulder’s flagship project near Meekatharra, Western Australia.

