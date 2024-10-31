News & Insights

Stocks

Great Boulder Resources Unveils Major Gold Resource

October 31, 2024 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced a significant milestone in its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia, with the definition of a 1.5 million ounce high-grade gold resource. This development is likely to capture the attention of investors looking for promising opportunities in the gold market. As the company progresses, it holds potential for further growth and value creation.

For further insights into AU:GBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.