Great Boulder Resources Unveils Major Gold Resource

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced a significant milestone in its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia, with the definition of a 1.5 million ounce high-grade gold resource. This development is likely to capture the attention of investors looking for promising opportunities in the gold market. As the company progresses, it holds potential for further growth and value creation.

