Great Boulder Resources Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX: GBR) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement about a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until the market opens on October 31, 2024, or until the announcement is made. Investors are keen to see how this development will impact GBR’s future prospects.

