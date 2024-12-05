Great Boulder Resources Issues New Shares on ASX

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 212,146 fully paid ordinary shares as a form of settlement to creditors for services, with the shares set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This strategic move could impact the company’s financial dynamics and investor interest, making it a notable event for those monitoring the stock market. The shares are scheduled to be issued on December 5, 2024.

