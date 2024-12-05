Great Boulder Resources Issues New Performance Rights

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.
Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 6,750,000 performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities will not be listed on the ASX, providing strategic benefits to its workforce. Investors may see this move as a potential driver for future company performance.
