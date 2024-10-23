Great Boulder Resources Hosts Investor Q&A Ahead of AGM

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is gearing up for its upcoming AGM by hosting a live Q&A session with Managing Director Andrew Paterson, providing a platform for investors and shareholders to engage directly with the company’s leadership. The mineral exploration company, focusing on promising gold and base metals assets in Western Australia, is particularly concentrating on the Side Well Gold Project. With a robust technical team and a portfolio of high-potential projects, Great Boulder is poised for future success.

