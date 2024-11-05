News & Insights

Great Boulder Resources Expands Gold Potential at Mulga Bill

November 05, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced promising drilling results from its Mulga Bill site, revealing new gold mineralization outside the current resource area. The recent drilling intersected significant gold zones, suggesting potential for resource expansion at relatively shallow depths. This discovery could enhance the company’s flagship Side Well Gold Project, which currently holds an estimated 668,000 ounces of gold.

