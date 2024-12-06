News & Insights

Great Boulder Resources Adjusts Director’s Securities Portfolio

December 06, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd announced a shift in the securities holdings of Director Andrew Paterson, with the acquisition of 4.5 million new performance rights set to expire in December 2027. This move, approved by shareholders at the recent AGM, reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment profile. Investors may find these changes indicative of the company’s future direction and performance potential.

