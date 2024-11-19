News & Insights

Great Atlantic Unveils Promising Gold Assay Results

November 19, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Atlantic Resources (TSE:GR) has released an update.

Great Atlantic Resources has announced promising gold assay results from its initial 2024 drilling at the Golden Promise Gold Property in Newfoundland. The drilling revealed high-grade gold intersections, with notable findings of 34.8 g/t and 12.9 g/t gold over short intervals. These results highlight the potential of the Jaclyn Main Zone, boosting investor interest in the company’s exploration activities.

