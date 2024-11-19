Great Atlantic Unveils Promising Gold Assay Results

Great Atlantic Resources (TSE:GR) has released an update.

Great Atlantic Resources has announced promising gold assay results from its initial 2024 drilling at the Golden Promise Gold Property in Newfoundland. The drilling revealed high-grade gold intersections, with notable findings of 34.8 g/t and 12.9 g/t gold over short intervals. These results highlight the potential of the Jaclyn Main Zone, boosting investor interest in the company’s exploration activities.

