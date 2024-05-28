Great Atlantic Pursues Emerald Potential in Newfoundland

Great Atlantic Resources (TSE:GR) has released an update.

Great Atlantic Resources has launched its 2024 exploration program at the South Quarry Tungsten Property in Newfoundland, focusing on tungsten exploration and evaluating the potential for emeralds among collected beryl crystals. The company is optimistic as the exploration team gathers green beryl samples and anticipates a July visit from a Gemological Institute of America researcher to further assess the site’s gemstone prospects.

