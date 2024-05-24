Great Atlantic Launches 2024 Newfoundland Exploration

Great Atlantic Resources (TSE:GR) has released an update.

Great Atlantic Resources has initiated its 2024 exploration program at the wholly-owned Pilley’s Island Base Metal – Precious Metal Property in north-central Newfoundland, where the discovery of semi-massive to massive sulfides has been announced.

