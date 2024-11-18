News & Insights

Great American Group launches as new independent business

November 18, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

B. Riley Financial (RILY) and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management announced the launch of a partnership between B. Riley and Oaktree in the Great American Group, an industry-leading provider of valuation, appraisal, asset disposition and real estate services. Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley, said, “We are excited about this new partnership with Oaktree, which has the scale and expertise in alternative investments to power GA Group’s next chapter of growth and success. The transaction provided B. Riley with the ability to meaningfully de-lever our balance sheet and retain significant equity upside in a business with compelling growth prospects.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers.
