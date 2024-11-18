Great American Group launches as new independent business

B. Riley Financial (RILY) and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management announced the launch of a partnership between B. Riley and Oaktree in the Great American Group, an industry-leading provider of valuation, appraisal, asset disposition and real estate services. Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley, said, “We are excited about this new partnership with Oaktree, which has the scale and expertise in alternative investments to power GA Group’s next chapter of growth and success. The transaction provided B. Riley with the ability to meaningfully de-lever our balance sheet and retain significant equity upside in a business with compelling growth prospects.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RILY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.