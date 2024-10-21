News & Insights

Great Ajax reports Q3 adjusted EPS (12c) vs. (24c) in Q2

October 21, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

Reports book value per common share of $5.47 at September 30, 2024. “When we completed the strategic transaction with Great Ajax (AJX), we were clear about our mission: to transform the company from a legacy residential mortgage vehicle into an opportunistic real estate platform,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Rithm Capital Corp. “During the third quarter, we made significant progress towards doing so by selling down $148 million UPB of legacy assets and growing our commercial real estate debt portfolio to over $100 million UPB. We are excited about the future of the company and are committed to providing shareholders with growth and value creation.”

