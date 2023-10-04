Great Ajax (FRA:45R) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 9.59

The average one-year price target for Great Ajax (FRA:45R) has been revised to 9.59 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 8.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.84 to a high of 10.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.52% from the latest reported closing price of 6.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Ajax. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 45R is 0.09%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 14,649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,104K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing a decrease of 23.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45R by 28.09% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,663K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 932K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 783K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45R by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 720K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45R by 2.56% over the last quarter.

