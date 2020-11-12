Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AJX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.44, the dividend yield is 7.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJX was $9.44, representing a -39.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.70 and a 138.38% increase over the 52 week low of $3.96.

AJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports AJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.33%, compared to an industry average of -18%.

