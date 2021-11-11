Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.6, the dividend yield is 6.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJX was $14.6, representing a -0.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.74 and a 60.97% increase over the 52 week low of $9.07.

AJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51. Zacks Investment Research reports AJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.2%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

