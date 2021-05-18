Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.57, the dividend yield is 6.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJX was $12.57, representing a -3.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $13 and a 68.95% increase over the 52 week low of $7.44.

AJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). AJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports AJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.52%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AJX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

