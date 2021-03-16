Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AJX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJX was $12.94, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.95 and a 226.77% increase over the 52 week low of $3.96.

AJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports AJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.49%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

