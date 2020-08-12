Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.88% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.93, the dividend yield is 6.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJX was $9.93, representing a -37.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.96 and a 150.76% increase over the 52 week low of $3.96.

AJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports AJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.33%, compared to an industry average of -20.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AJX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

