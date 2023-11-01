Great Ajax Corp - 7.25% NT CONVERT 30 (AJXA) Price Target Increased by 56.52% to 56.49

The average one-year price target for Great Ajax Corp - 7.25% NT CONVERT 30 (NYSE:AJXA) has been revised to 56.49 / share. This is an increase of 56.52% from the prior estimate of 36.09 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.08 to a high of 60.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.39% from the latest reported closing price of 24.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Ajax Corp - 7.25% NT CONVERT 30. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJXA is 0.75%, a decrease of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 2,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Almitas Capital holds 786K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 611K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 357K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJXA by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 205K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 136K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.