Great Ajax Corp - 7.25% NT CONVERT 30 (AJXA) Price Target Decreased by 19.86% to 35.20

The average one-year price target for Great Ajax Corp - 7.25% NT CONVERT 30 (NYSE:AJXA) has been revised to 35.20 / share. This is an decrease of 19.86% from the prior estimate of 43.92 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.45 to a high of 37.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.90% from the latest reported closing price of 24.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Ajax Corp - 7.25% NT CONVERT 30. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJXA is 0.79%, a decrease of 42.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.74% to 2,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Almitas Capital holds 786K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJXA by 19.50% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 611K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 347K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJXA by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 205K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 136K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 92.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJXA by 36.16% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.