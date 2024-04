(RTTNews) - Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) announced Monday that its outstanding convertible notes, set to mature on April 30, 2024, have a final conversion rate of 1.7405 shares of common stock per $25.00 principal amount of notes.

This equates to a conversion price of around $14.36 per share of common stock.

