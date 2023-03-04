Great Ajax (AJX) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Great Ajax said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.92%, the lowest has been 5.26%, and the highest has been 22.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 41.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.78% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Great Ajax is $13.06. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 69.78% from its latest reported closing price of $7.69.

The projected annual revenue for Great Ajax is $49MM, a decrease of 3.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Ajax. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 18.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJX is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 15,303K shares. The put/call ratio of AJX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,956K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJX by 9.05% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,663K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 932K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 753K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJX by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Great Ajax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. It also originates and acquires loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. The Company is externally managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC. Its mortgage loans and other real estate assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. It's elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

