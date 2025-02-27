$GRBK stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GRBK stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,305,656 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GRBK:
$GRBK Insider Trading Activity
$GRBK insiders have traded $GRBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID EINHORN has made 1 purchase buying 1,017,163 shares for an estimated $70,346,993 and 2 sales selling 1,017,163 shares for an estimated $70,346,993.
- RICHARD S PRESS sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $241,640
$GRBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $GRBK stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 493,714 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,889,903
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 273,576 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,454,308
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 269,615 shares (+1342.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,230,551
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 248,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,048,554
- INVESCO LTD. removed 246,427 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,920,661
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 148,636 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,396,447
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 143,546 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,108,913
