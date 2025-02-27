$GRBK stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GRBK stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,305,656 of trading volume.

$GRBK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GRBK:

$GRBK insiders have traded $GRBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID EINHORN has made 1 purchase buying 1,017,163 shares for an estimated $70,346,993 and 2 sales selling 1,017,163 shares for an estimated $70,346,993 .

and 2 sales selling 1,017,163 shares for an estimated . RICHARD S PRESS sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $241,640

$GRBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $GRBK stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

