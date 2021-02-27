Cryptocurrencies

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust Premium Follows Bitcoin Sibling Into Flipping Negative

Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
(Ethereum premium in February 2020. Credit: Skew.)

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at a discount, one day after its bitcoin trust did the same. 

The trust closed 5.21% below the price of ETH on Thursday after trading at a premium to the spot price of Ethereum since 2017, according to historical data from Skew. As of Friday’s stock market close it traded 1.18% below the spot price. 

Earlier in the month, it traded at a premium that was nearly 20% above the spot price. 

Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.

