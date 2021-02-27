Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust Premium Follows Bitcoin Sibling Into Flipping Negative

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at a discount, one day after its bitcoin trust did the same.

The trust closed 5.21% below the price of ETH on Thursday after trading at a premium to the spot price of Ethereum since 2017, according to historical data from Skew. As of Friday’s stock market close it traded 1.18% below the spot price.

Earlier in the month, it traded at a premium that was nearly 20% above the spot price.

Related: DeFi Transaction Batching Tool Exploited for $14M

Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.