Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust Granted SEC Reporting Company Status

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Michael Sonnenshein at Invest: NYC 2019

Grayscale InvestmentsÃ¢ÂÂ Ethereum Trust on Monday became a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting company, a move that increases the trustÃ¢ÂÂs transparency Ã¢ÂÂ and potentially its liquidity.

  • The Ethereum Trust will begin regularly disclosing how much money is flowing through its passive ETH investment vehicle, according to SEC filings.
  • Accredited investors who hold the trust will be able to sell after only a six-month lockup instead of the usual 12.ÃÂ 
  • Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre seeing interest from investors who have become more comfortable with digital currencies through bitcoin exposure, and are now looking at how else they can diversify within the asset class,Ã¢ÂÂ said GrayscaleÃ¢ÂÂs managing director, Michael Sonnenshein.
  • The trust is GrayscaleÃ¢ÂÂs second crypto vehicle with shares registered under the Exchange Act of 1934, after its Bitcoin Trust became effective as a reporting company in January.
  • Grayscale is part of Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs parent company.

